Burning building collapses shortly after 4 residents evacuated

Four people got out of a burning building in Dauphin, Man., shortly before it collapsed early Thursday morning.

Firefighters in the western Manitoba city were called just before 3 a.m. and found flames coming out the front door of the 1½-storey building, which housed commercial space in the front — on the main and lower level — and two apartment suites at the rear.

They tried to get inside but the floor was "spongy" and then they saw more flames coming up the stairs from the basement, said fire chief Cameron Abrey.

That was a sign the fire had been burning for some time in the basement and the floor was no longer stable, he said.

The crews retreated and fought the blaze from the exterior while also evacuating the two apartment suites, as well as a neighbouring home.

"Shortly after … the main floor of the building collapsed into the basement," Abrey said.

No smoke alarms in suites

The building — on Fourth Avenue NW, between Main Street N and First Street NW — did not have a fire suppression system because it was built in the 1950s or '60s, before those regulations became law, Abrey said.

"When it was constructed, it met the codes of the day. We have nothing that enforces bringing it up to the code of today," he said, noting it just requires regular inspections.

There were smoke alarms at the front but they were not connected to the suites, he said.

"It was actually the neighbour across the street that noticed the fire" and called 911, said Abrey, and it could have been tragic.

The commercial tenants included Alcoholics Anonymous and the Hero Club, a special needs organization that used part of the basement as a workshop, Abrey said.

"Fires can burn, especially in a commercial occupancy, for an undetermined amount of time before somebody sees those flames, unless there's a full-blown fire alarm system in the building," Abrey said.

Crews from the fire departments in Dauphin and nearby Gilbert Plains were still battling flames in the rubble at 7 a.m.

It is too soon to consider the cause of the blaze, said Abrey, but an investigation will begin as soon as it is safe.

The amount of water used to douse the blaze is going to create a lot of ice that will need to be thawed first, he said.

The people who lived in the building have been temporarily relocated to a hotel.

More news from CBC Manitoba: