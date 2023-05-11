Fire-damaged Manitoba bridge to be replaced but not expected to open until 2025

A rural Manitoba bridge ravaged by a fire that spread from a nearby farm field in May will be replaced but it might not open until 2025, the province says.

The Highway 311 bridge that spanned the Manning Canal near New Bothwell, about 30 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, went up in flames on May 10.

A farmer was burning stubble when the wind conditions suddenly changed and swept the fire toward the bridge, firefighters said at the time.

Crews were already working to douse a fire on a smaller bridge, about a kilometre away on Road 26 E, when they saw the smoke billowing from the Highway 311 structure.

The smaller bridge was destroyed while the Highway 311 one was severely damaged and later dismantled.

Fire crews watch over smouldering remains of the Highway 311 bridge the day after the fire. (Anne-Charlotte Carignan/Radio-Canada)

Highway 311 is an important route in the area, directly linking several communities.

The 42-year-old bridge had carried more than 3,000 vehicles per day, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk said in a news release about the planned reconstruction.

The government is now reviewing various options for a replacement bridge, which will have a higher capacity for overloaded vehicles. However, it won't be open until 2025, Piwniuk said.

A detour that has been in place since the fire will remain until the work is complete.

No information was provided on plans to replace the smaller bridge on Road 26 E.