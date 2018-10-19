Attic fire damages Academy Road restaurant

A fire chased customers and staff out of a Chinese restaurant Thursday night in Winnipeg's River Heights neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called about smoke in the Hi-Ball Restaurant on Academy Road at Niagara Street around 9:50 p.m., just 10 minutes before closing time.

Smoke in the Hi-Ball Restaurant was tracked to a fire in the attic. (CBC)

When they arrived, they traced the source of the smoke to a fire in the attic. Crews had to break down the ceiling inside the building to get at the flames, which were then quickly extinguished, said a news release from the city.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available at this time.

