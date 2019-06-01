Skip to Main Content
Wildfire burning at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Forest
A wildfire is burning through a section of Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Forest.

Residents warned to avoid the area

Smoke from a wildfire burning on the west side of the Assiniboine Forest could be seen from the Outlet Collection Winnipeg parking lot Saturday evening. (Caroline Barghout/CBC)

Crews were called to the fire in the west side of the urban forest around 4:30 p.m., says a city spokesperson.

There's no word yet on what sparked the blaze.

In a tweet sent shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the city warned residents to avoid the area.

The city is asking residents to avoid the area around the fire. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

