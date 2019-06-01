Wildfire burning at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Forest
A wildfire is burning through a section of Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Forest.
Residents warned to avoid the area
Crews were called to the fire in the west side of the urban forest around 4:30 p.m., says a city spokesperson.
There's no word yet on what sparked the blaze.
In a tweet sent shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the city warned residents to avoid the area.
Comments
