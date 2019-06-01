Wildfire burning at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Forest

A wildfire is burning through a section of Winnipeg's Assiniboine Forest.

Crews were called to the fire in the west side of the urban forest around 4:30 p.m., says a city spokesperson.

There's no word yet on what sparked the blaze.

In a tweet sent shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the city warned residents to avoid the area.

The city is asking residents to avoid the area around the fire. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

