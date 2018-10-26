Firefighter injured battling apartment fire in West End Winnipeg

A firefighter was sent to hospital after being injured during a fire at an apartment building in Winnipeg.

He was part of a crew sent around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a vacant two-storey building on Maryland Street near Ellice Avenue.

Crews were called around 7:30 p.m. to the fire near the corner of Maryland Street and Ellice Avenue. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

The fire was on the second floor and quickly extinguished, the city said in a news release.

There is no information on the extent of the firefighter's injuries.

A firefighter was seen walking with a limp and with help from another firefighter at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available, the city said.

