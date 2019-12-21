Crews battling major fire at apartment building under construction in Winnipeg
A major fire that broke out in an apartment building under construction in Winnipeg early Saturday morning has shut down parts on Pembina Highway.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Pembina Highway and Bison Drive
A major fire that broke out in an apartment building under construction in Winnipeg early Saturday morning has shut down a section of the Pembina Highway.
Winnipeg police said Pembina Highway near the intersection of Bison Drive has been closed to traffic in both directions.
Bison Drive is also closed to the west and part of Chancellor Matheson Road is shut down to the east.
Police said the fire is not out and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
More to come
