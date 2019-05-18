Aberdeen Avenue house fire sends 1 to hospital

One person is recovering in hospital following a house fire in the city's Burrows Central neighbourhood Friday.

Crews were called to the fire at a two-storey home at 921 Aberdeen Avenue near around 2:45 p.m.

The city says crews attacked the blaze, but were pushed back because of deteriorating conditions. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The one person inside the home at the time was able to get out before crews arrived. They were taken to hospital in stable condition after being treated by paramedics at the scene.

Crews clean up following the fire at 921 Aberdeen Avenue Friday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

A cat from the home remains missing.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire may have been caused by unattended cooking.

While an estimate on damage wasn't immediately available, a release from the city says significant smoke, fire and water damage is expected to leave the home a total loss.

