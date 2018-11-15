3 Bombers fined for illegal hits in West semifinal win over Roughriders

Three Winnipeg Blue Bombers are facing fines following Sunday's West Division semifinal game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Bomber defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat has been handed the Canadian Football League's maximum fine for a hard helmet-to-helmet hit on Riders' quarterback Brandon Bridge late in the fourth quarter.

Jeffcoat was not penalized during the game, which the Bombers ultimately won 23-18, as the head referee's view was blocked on the play.

At a team availability on Tuesday, Bridge said he underwent concussion testing following the hit, but was feeling better and could have played this weekend if the Roughriders had won.

Roughriders quarterback Brandon Bridge was helped off the field last Sunday after taking a late hit from Blue Bombers defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat. (Mark Taylor/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The CFL announced plans Thursday to add an extra official to the field for the rest of the playoffs to watch for any blows delivered to the head or neck of a quarterback after the hit.

Bombers offensive linemen Patrick Neufeld and Sukh Chungh are also facing fines for late and unnecessary hits on Saskatchewan players during Sunday's game.

The CFL did not disclose the amounts of the player fines.

The Blue Bombers play the Calgary Stampeders in the West Division final Sunday while the Ottawa Redblacks will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the East Division crown.

