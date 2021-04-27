Surge in fines handed out to Manitobans breaking COVID-19 rules

More than $55,600 in fines were handed out in one week as Manitoba saw a big leap in the number of people ticketed for breaking COVID-19 public health guidelines.

Enforcement officers wrote up 56 tickets from April 19-25, along with 92 warnings, a provincial news release says.

The tickets included 39 for individuals offences, each worth $1,296, for a total of $50,544. Of those, 33 were due to gatherings in private residences or outdoors.

There were also 17 tickets of $298 each given to individuals for failing to wear a mask in indoor public places. That total was $5,066.

The total number of tickets increased by 167 per cent from the previous week, the news release says.

Enforcement officers were at The Forks on Saturday when hundreds of anti-mask protesters gathered to rail against public health orders, the news release says.

The release does not say, however, how many tickets — if any — were handed out at that event.

Since enforcement efforts started in April 2020, a total of 3,896 warnings and 1,236 tickets have been issued, resulting in more than $1.7 million in fines to businesses and individuals, the release says.

On Monday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced tighter public health restrictions aimed at curbing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and variants of concern will kick in on Wednesday.

Most of the new rules lower capacity limits at stores, restaurants and churches, while prohibiting household visits, unless someone lives alone.

There will also be enhanced enforcement, especially when it comes to people adhering to self-isolation, the province said.