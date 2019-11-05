Judge protects assets of Winnipeg company unable to complete homes in Niverville

A judge has granted an order to protect the assets of a Winnipeg company struggling to build houses in Niverville and other southern Manitoba bedroom communities.

Fine Haus Building Co. has no fewer than 20 homes under construction or awaiting construction in towns such as Niverville and Ste. Anne.

Two of its customers complained to CBC News this fall about construction delays and a lack of communication from the company, after they had handed over thousands of dollars worth of down payments.

On Dec. 3, company director Fortunella Sevilla — a former executive assistant to Fine Haus owner Jason Cianflone — asked Manitoba's Court of Queen's bench to appoint a receiver and place a manager in charge of the company, which she claimed is insolvent.

In a sworn affidavit as part of the court proceedings, Sevilla said Fine Haus "appears to be insolvent" and it cannot continue construction on its properties, including four units in Niverville that are exposed to the elements this winter.

The house wraps have blown off these units, there are no doorknobs to prevent people from entering them, and there is no heat or insulation to protect them, she said.

"There is an imminent risk of damage to the environment, the surrounding community and the units, if the units are not kept secured and constructed as designed," she said in her application to place Fine Haus in receivership.

In her affidavit, Sevilla said Fine Haus owes $966,000 to unsecured creditors and $386,000 to Steinbach Credit Union, and had to terminate all of its employees after it couldn't meet payroll obligations.

On Dec. 13, Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Kroft placed Fine Haus under limited receivership, but only to protect its assets and allow the sale of one completed house. Fine Haus was ordered to report back to the court in February.

Kroft did not appoint a receiver or manager in charge of the company.

"Should additional powers be required, those powers will be addressed at the next appearance," Kroft wrote in his disposition.

Judge cites solvency, management issues

The judge said he decided to grant the order to protect Fine Haus's assets "because I am satisfied there are solvency issues, management issues, a real concern about wasting assets and holes in the available information."

Sevilla and her legal counsel did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cianflone could not be reached for comment.

Chidera Mbanefo, a Niverville resident who signed a contract in May with Fine Haus to build her family a home in the southern Manitoba town, said Tuesday via text she was present at the receivership hearing.

She provided the company with $14,500 worth of down payments on a home that was supposed to be finished by the end of August.

It remains incomplete.

"I feel fooled," she said in a phone interview in November. "My kids keep pointing at the house, 'This is our new house, our new house.' What do I tell my kids?"

Laura Memic, a Winnipeg resident who signed a contract with Fine Haus to build a home for her family in Niverville, said Tuesday she has not heard from the company. Memic provided Fine Haus with a $16,000 down payment.

Work never started on her home.