Wanted Winnipeg man fined $486 for disobeying public health orders in northern Manitoba

A 21-year-old man was caught disobeying public health orders in northern Manitoba and fined $486 — then arrested on several outstanding warrants.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were patrolling in the community of Leaf Rapids, about 760 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, when they came across the man and questioned where he was from.

He said he was visiting from Winnipeg and in town to attend a wedding, RCMP said.

However, current health orders due to COVID-19 prohibit travel north of the 53rd parallel, which is about 350 kilometres north of Winnipeg and the line often used to define where the province's northern area begins.

The man was asked for identification and gave officers several false ones, police said. Further investigation led officers to identify the man and discover four outstanding warrants.

The arrest warrants were for assault with a weapon, assault, failing to comply with prior court orders, and uttering threats.

The man was arrested and also charged with obstruction for providing the false names.

