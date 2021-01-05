Police watchdog recommends no charges against Brandon officer after woman alleges assault

Manitoba's police watchdog has released the final report on its investigation into a woman's allegation that a Brandon police officer assaulted her last year.

The Independent Investigation Unit announced in July that it had concluded no charges should be laid against the officer, after its investigation into into the Feb. 5, 2020.

It did not release the report at the time, due to another ongoing investigation.

In the report, the IIU civilian director Zane Tessler says there was insufficient evidence to support the allegation that officers used excessive or unnecessary force to arrest the woman.

The Brandon Police Service said officers were called to a domestic disturbance on Feb. 5. A 31-year-old woman became unco-operative and force was used to take her into custody, the police service said.

The woman said she was assaulted by officers during the arrest. While her injuries did not meet the threshold of "serious injury" as defined by the IIU, the civilian director decided it was in the public interest to investigate.

In the report, the woman alleges she was kicked and punched by two officers, and suffered an injury to her arm when one of them put handcuffs on her, but the report says the woman did not undergo any treatment for injuries and no medical records were produced.

The officers say when they arrived, the woman began screaming at them and got closer and closer to the officer, despite their warnings to stay back, eventually coming within inches of the officer's face.

When the woman was told she was under arrest, she dropped to the ground with her arms and legs underneath her and refused to give up her hands.

The woman's partner, who called police, told investigators the officer put a knee on the woman's back, but did not see any other force used by him or the other officer.

The investigation is now concluded.