Fire at Winnipeg's Centennial Concert Hall won't halt film festival
Ticket holders will get option of a refund if affected by asthma or other breathing-related issues
It might be a slow start, but the show will go on Saturday night, despite a small fire at Winnipeg's Centennial Concert Hall that afternoon.
Several fire trucks attended 555 Main St., but the fire chief on scene did not comment on what caused it.
There is a slight smell of smoke in the theatre, but no visible smoke, a spokesperson for the concert hall said in an email received Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
The fire department has deemed the building safe for entry, the spokesperson said.
Ticket holders will get the option of a refund if they have asthma or other breathing related issues.
Otherwise, doors opened at 6 p.m. for the Banff Mountain Centre Film Festival World Tour, and the show was set to start at 7 p.m., the spokesperson said.
From inside the concert hall, the show was delayed and it still smelled smokey, like a camp fire.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.