It might be a slow start, but the show will go on Saturday night, despite a small fire at Winnipeg's Centennial Concert Hall that afternoon.

Several fire trucks attended 555 Main St., but the fire chief on scene did not comment on what caused it.

There is a slight smell of smoke in the theatre, but no visible smoke, a spokesperson for the concert hall said in an email received Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The fire department has deemed the building safe for entry, the spokesperson said.

Ticket holders will get the option of a refund if they have asthma or other breathing related issues.

Otherwise, doors opened at 6 p.m. for the Banff Mountain Centre Film Festival World Tour, and the show was set to start at 7 p.m., the spokesperson said.

From inside the concert hall, the show was delayed and it still smelled smokey, like a camp fire.

