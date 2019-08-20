Tories promising more money for Manitoba's film industry
Tories say they'll invest $25M more over 4 years
Manitoba Tories are promising to spend more on the film industry if they are re-elected in the Sept. 10 provincial election.
Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister says he would increase the budget for an existing film and video tax credit by $25 million over four years — or just over $6 million a year.
- Do you have a topic or story idea you want to see CBC cover this election? Email your ideas here
- Follow all of our election coverage here
Pallister made the announcement today on the set of a movie at the Bell MTS Place hockey arena, which is being made to look like a basketball court in the United States.
The province currently budgets $31.5 million a year for the tax credit.
It partially refunds film and video productions for money spent in Manitoba.
Pallister says a re-elected Tory government would also spend $1.5 million on training for film crews and industry workers.
Sign up for CBC Manitoba's newsletter for insight into the latest election news. Every week until the campaign ends, we'll send you a roundup of what you need to know.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.