Winnipeg film company fined $40K for incident that left actress with cuts to neck, face

A Winnipeg-based film production company has been fined $40,000 by the province for a 2016 incident where a young film actress was badly cut while shooting a horror film in Winnipeg.

The actress, Taylor Hickson, was shooting the indie project Ghostland, also known as Incident in a Ghost Land, in Winnipeg on Dec. 16, 2016.

The film required her to approach a glass door panel, and fall to both knees while pounding the glass with both hands, according to a news release from the Government of Manitoba.

When Hickson struck the door, the glass shattered, and she fell through it, resulting in serious cuts to her face and neck.

The production company — Incident Productions Inc. — pleaded guilty to failing to ensure the safety and welfare of a worker under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

Hickson sued the production company in 2018. According to the suit, the incident left Hickson with a brutal cut to the left side of her face that required close to 70 stitches in hospital.

The province also on Wednesday announced the outcomes of two other prosecutions under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

Explosion at hog barn

The first involved a worker from Killarney-based Border View Pork Ltd., who was injured in an explosion in a hog barn on March 13, 2017. The worker suffered extensive injuries to his face, neck and torso after turning on lights while preparing a room for an incoming shipment of pigs.

According to the release from the province, the company pleaded guilty to failing to adequately control the risk that propane lines posed to the safety and health of its workers, and failing to notify Workplace Safety and Health of a serious incident.

Border View Pork was ordered to pay $14,000 in fines and penalties and an additional $25,000 to the Workplace Safety and Health public education fund.

The second incident occurred on June 15, 2017, when a worker at Arne's Welding Ltd. was seriously injured when his glove was pulled into a horizontal band saw while attempting to sweep debris away from the blade.

In its release Wednesday, the province said Arne's Welding pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that a machine or tool was used or operated in accordance with the manufacturer's specifications. The company was ordered to pay $25,000 in fines and penalties, plus $5,000 to the Workplace Safety and Health public education fund.