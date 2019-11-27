'Like coming home': Filipino supermarket bringing favourite foods to Winnipeggers

Fried food, barbecue and loads of sweet snacks fill the aisles of Seafood City, much to the delight of thousands of Filipinos, who will now have an opportunity to taste the food of their homeland in Winnipeg.

Seafood City Supermarket, an American-Filipino grocery store, opens its doors to Winnipeggers on Thursday in Garden City Mall, replacing the old Sears location.

"I feel more at home right now seeing all these brands that I used to support and I grew up with in the Philippines. It's exciting times," said Lourdes Federis, founder of Food Trip — an festival of Asian food held every year in Winnipeg.

Seafood City opened its first location in National City, Calif., in 1989. The chain now has 28 stores in California, Washington, Hawaii, Illinois and Nevada, along with its first Canadian location in Mississauga, Ont., which opened in 2017.

The family-owned business decided to expand to Winnipeg in hopes of providing the large Filipino community a reminder of what they're missing out on, according to Mildred Smith, Seafood City's marketing director.

"[The] reason for our existence is to give the Filipino Canadians the experience specially of like coming home, everything they miss from home," she said.

Seafood City is opening its first location in Winnipeg on Thursday. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

The supermarket also has three fast food restaurants in its 43,000-square-foot location. They plan to add a bakery in the coming months.

Dozens of aisles feature snack foods, grocery items and even the odd houseware item, mostly imported directly from the Philippines. But, the store isn't exclusive to just Filipino food, as its shelves are stocked with a variety of different pan-Asian food and drinks.

Since moving from Manila 13 years ago, Federis has been deeply involved in the culinary world in Winnipeg, and has anxiously been awaiting for a market where she can do all her shopping.

"[They] have products imported directly from the Philippines, which is very hard to do if you are just a small brand," Federis said. "We were looking for the original, authentic Filipino food that we used to try at home."

When she first moved to Winnipeg, language and culture were hard things for her to understand, but Federis believes food is the easiest way to remove barriers.

"You're a total stranger, everything is so different weather-wise, and the culture is so diverse it's so hard to get around," she said. "With food you can easily start a conversation."

Federis says the local economy should receive a little boost from the opening of Seafood City, noting the contingent of out-of-town media attending Tuesday's soft opening.

"I see a lot of Filipino community coming from Saskatchewan … that just shows the strength of the brand," she said.

Mildred Smith, the marketing director for Seafood City, says Winnipeggers have been urging the company to open a location in the city for years. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

For the past few years, the growing Filipino community in Winnipeg, largely located in the northern part of the city, has been directly contacting Smith, urging her to come to Winnipeg.

"People actually [would] e-mail us, 'When are you going to have a store near you? Oh we need you here,'" said Smith.

But, the goal of Seafood City is not to cater just to Filipinos, but to get into the hearts and bellies of all Winnipeggers.

"Celebrating through Filipino goodness, that's what we want to spread, we want to share [it] with the world," Smith said.

Seafood City is opening its first location in Winnipeg at Garden City Mall on Thursday. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

If Winnipeggers are not sure what to eat, Smith says they can't go wrong with trying some food from the store's restaurants.

"Filipino barbecue, that's what we're really known for," said Smith.

As for expansion to the rest of Canada, Smith said the company will be next opening locations in Calgary and Scarborough, Ont.