Ontario MP visits Manitoba to hear from local Filipino community

Member of Parliament Rechie Valdez made a trip to Manitoba this weekend to hear from local Filipino communities.

The Mississauga-Streetsville representative said she specifically wanted to visit Manitoba to get to know the Filipino community. During her two-day trip, she heard Filipinos speak about their concerns which included immigration, health care and community support.

"I can continue to take those issues and concerns and take it up at the federal level so that when we are making changes or decisions, I can make sure to voice our concerns for all of us," she said Saturday at the Philippine Canadian Centre of Manitoba.

Valdez, a member of the Liberal party, is the first Filipino woman to be elected into the House of Commons. So far, there are no plans for her to visit other Filipino communities in Canada.

Prior to her trip, Valdez thought the concerns in the Manitoban community would be different than the concerns she's heard in Toronto's Filipino community. After speaking to Manitobans in both Winnipeg and Steinbach, her thoughts were confirmed.

"It's given me more of the motivation and inspiration to be more out in rural areas, not just those distinct, heavily populated cities, but to be more out there and really to to just listen and continue to be a voice in the federal government," Valdez said.

FoodTrip Kitchen owner Lourdes Federis says she was inspired by MP Rechie Valdez's visit to her restaurant. From left to right: Edz Madriaga, Lourdes Federis, MLA for Tyndall Park Cindy Lamoureux, MP Rechie Valdez, Marianne Ferrer and Kris Ontong. (Submitted by Kris Ontong)

Valdez, who owned Chietopia bakery in Toronto and even competed in Food Network Canada's The Big Bake, describes herself as a foodie. She stopped at local Filipino restaurants in Winnipeg to meet more community leaders — and to eat.

One of Valdez' stops in Winnipeg was Winnipeg's FoodTrip Kitchen, owned by Lourdes Federis and Marianne Ferrer. The stop was a deliberate one as FoodTrip Kitchen is the only participating restaurant in Manitoba for Canada's first Filipino Restaurant Month.

Federis said having Valdez reach out to the community and offer her support was encouraging, and meant a lot to the Filipino community.

"Being a business owner and member of the community, she did inspire us a lot and inspired me in many ways. Her story, her aspirations and her goals for the community and for our country as a whole is truly inspiring," Federis said.

MP Rechie Valdez reached out and met with many Filipino-Manitoban community members during her weekend trip to Manitoba. (Submitted by Kris Ontong)

Valdez said she was happy to be in Manitoba and connecting with the Filipino community. She wants them to know she'll be their voice in the House of Commons.

"I [came] here and instead of hearing complaints, I hear positive things. I couldn't be prouder because [Filipinos] are the most hardworking, dedicated group of individuals that have contributed so greatly to this country and continue to do so."

Valdez said along with MP Kevin Lamoureux and MLA for Tyndall Park Cindy Lamoureux, she'll continue to be an advocate for Filipino voices in all levels of government.