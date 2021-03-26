Filipinos in Manitoba plead for consular help after COVID-19 shut down in-person visits

A group of Filipino citizens in Manitoba is urging the Philippine government to restore its consular services in Winnipeg.

"My passport has expired," Ann Evangelista said on CBC Manitoba's afternoon radio program Up to Speed.

Without her travel document, she hasn't been able to fly home.

Evangelista started a change.org petition after hearing from others in similar situations.

"We have a lot of chats [on Facebook] and every now and then people are posting, 'When are they coming?' I know a lot of Filipino passports have … expired."

Ann Evangelista's aunt Dhel Cajayon fell ill but Evangelista couldn't travel to see her because her passport expired. (Submitted)

Evangelista needed to fly to the Philippines after a relative fell ill in February 2021.

"My mom's sister was hospitalized, and really something to be sad about."

But the Philippine Consulate could not help renew her expired passport, she said.

"That aunt was the one who took care of me, but I couldn't go back."

Fortunately, her aunt's condition improved.

COVID-19 forced suspension

Before health and travel restrictions increased, staff with the Philippine Consulate based out of Toronto made regular visits to the province.

In between trips, an honorary consul, appointed in Winnipeg, met with citizens.

The consul helped process documents and serve as a witness for oath-taking purposes, but in-person visits were suspended because of the pandemic.

Evangelista says most kababayans — Filipino citizens — have to go elsewhere, like Ottawa or Vancouver, to see staff at official consulates, but even that's not working.

"Even if we try, you know, look online, we can't find any availability," she said.

"I think it's about time for them to hear our voice."

Consul general providing services

In a statement to CBC, the Philippine consul general in Toronto said it is aware of the petition.

"[We] continue to provide consular services … by extending the validity of expiring Philippine passports, issuance of travel documents."

It understands Filipino citizens' concerns, and provides "after-hours or weekend consular service to some Filipinos … requesting for an urgent and immediate [assistance]," the statement said.

The consulate says it has a team ready to fly to Winnipeg when travel restrictions are eased.