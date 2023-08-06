Filipino communities in Winnipeg, Netherlands rally to support athletes from Philippines in police games

After spending the last two weeks in Winnipeg for the World Police and Fire Games, badminton competitor Magilas Salvacion said he expected this trip to be just like the other times he's travelled to compete in the games.

The 46-year old major with the Philippine National Police said he did not expect the overwhelming support from Winnipeg's Filipino community.

"When we came here, we didn't expect anything. And then lo and behold, here comes the Filipino community," Salvacion said, "I learned [they] are one of the most friendliest people in the world."

Around 100 athletes from the Philippines came to Winnipeg to compete at the games. Salvacion said many experienced issues with their visas, which made for expensive air fare and didn't allow them to make firm travel plans.

He said the athletes didn't know what they were going to do — but people from Winnipeg were there for the team to make sure they got whatever they needed.

"They went to the airport early in the morning, picking up different athletes who came [at] different times of the day. And we know these people has their own jobs, their own families," Salvacion said. "They were there."

Members of the Philippines team at the World Police and Fire Games show off the medals they're taking home. (Submitted by Toto Sarmento)

Leila Castro, who is the founder of 204 Volunteers Inc. on Facebook, said the community in Winnipeg didn't work alone.

In 2022, the World Police and Fire Games were held in the Netherlands, and Castro said its Filipino community helped support the athletes with food and lodging. After Winnipeg was announced as the next hosting city, people from the Netherlands reached out to Castro in Winnipeg to make sure the athletes would also be supported during the games in Canada.

"Everyone was very receptive to the idea of making the police athletes from the Philippines be comfortably accommodated," she said, although she said she's still surprised at how much support is coming from the community.

Castro said every day, there's more than enough food to feed the Philippines team. She said people also provided lodging and equipment — including jackets and luggage to replace ones damaged during the trip.

"It really brought so much joy ... that we came together to help them, and at the same time we enjoyed their games. We're proud," she said.

In true Filipino fashion, Castro said the athletes also got a traditional send-off before they return home. She hosted a dinner party for the athletes and all the volunteers Sunday night.

"We [are] having a sumptuous dinner of our comfort food, and ... what we are always known for, the karaoke singing," she said.

Winnipeg's Filipino community volunteered time and donated goods to help ensure athletes from the Philippines had everything they needed during their 2-week stay. (Submitted by Toto Sarmento)

Salvacion said as he competed, he could feel the community rallying behind him. He said in a particularly spirited match against a long-time friend and competitor, in which he had fallen eight points behind, he felt defeated until he looked into the crowd and saw faces from the community. He rallied, and Salvacion ended up losing the game by only one point.

"It was something that I think we will remember," he said, "It's not about winning or losing."

Salvacion is taking home the silver medal in badminton doubles.

For his final night in Winnipeg, Salvacion said there was no question how he would spend it.

"I believe the last day here should be spent with [my new friends]," he said.