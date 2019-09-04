Fight, gunshots send Winnipeg police to North End neighbourhood

Gunshots and bear spray were blasted during an early-morning fight in Winnipeg's North End, police say.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Monday, police were called to a house on Magnus Avenue, across from William Whyte School.

Officers from the tactical unit found evidence of shots being fired while a canine unit tracked down three people hiding in the area and a fourth who was inside a house.

Two 21-year-old men, a 45-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl are all charged with numerous firearms-related offences.

According to police, one of the 21-year-olds went to the Magnus house and sprayed the other 21-year-old with bear spray. The victim then grabbed his own can of bear spray.

They continued to exchanged blasts of the spray until one of the men pulled out an air pistol and fired multiple rounds causing minor injuries, police said.

Shortly afterwards, another male went to the house and fired shots that shattered the window of a nearby vehicle, police said.

That shooter has yet to be arrested.

When police arrived, the canine unit found the 21-year-old (who fired the air pistol) behind a house. The 45-year-old man and teenaged girl were inside a garage at the same home. Officers found a sawed-off bolt-action rifle with them.

In addition to the weapons offences, the man and teen are also charged with breaching court orders.

The 21-year-old who was sprayed inside the house was also arrested and charged with weapons and breaches offences.

