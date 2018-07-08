Man trying to walk away from argument hit by car near Central Park, police say

A fight between two men in Winnipeg's Central Park ended with one of them being hit by a car.

Winnipeg police officers heard yelling, vehicles revving and tires squealing on Kennedy Street, near Ellice Avenue, on Friday at 11:50 p.m.

They saw an injured, stumbling man, who was later taken to hospital and released.

WPS's major crimes unit believe the victim and suspect got in a verbal argument earlier in the evening at Central Park.

Pair drove away together

They drove away in the suspect's vehicle to Ferry Road close to Silver Avenue where the victim was again threatened and they began fighting.

Afterwards, they returned to the Central Park area and one person left on foot. He was walking on a sidewalk when police say he was hit by the suspect's vehicle. The suspect drove off from the scene.

A 37-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody for charges of dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

