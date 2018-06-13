Province gives OK for some Winnipeg bars to open early during 2018 FIFA World Cup

A handful of Winnipeg bars will be able to open their taps early for morning matches during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Liquor and Gaming Authority of Manitoba says five Winnipeg restaurants and bars have been approved to open their doors — and serve booze — starting at 7 a.m. for the roughly 10 games in the tournament that kick off that early.

The authority says it is also reviewing a request for extension from a sixth city establishment.

But those hoping to hit their favourite bar for the one match of the tournament that starts at 5 a.m. are out of luck — the authority says that's too early and won't approve extensions for that day.

Licensed establishments are normally allowed to sell and serve liquor from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. in Manitoba.

Under provincial legislation, the Liquor and Gaming Authority is allowed to extend liquor service hours during significant community, municipal, provincial or national events.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup runs June 14 through July 15.

