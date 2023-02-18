Festival du Voyageur a celebration of culture and community

For the Winnipeg-based Red River Echoes (Métis) collective, Festival du Voyageur is a chance to celebrate their culture and connect with their community.

Team members Breanne Lavallee-Heckert and Jenny Foidart were at Winnipeg's largest winter festival, which kicked off Friday, competing in the giant snow sculpture contest. Red Richer Echos has about 10 people with about three or four of them on-site at a time working on their art piece.

"It's cool ... this morning we came and other people had worked on it and we didn't know what to expect, but we just keep on going where the others left off and somehow it comes together," Lavallee-Heckert said.

The festival is a big part of the collective's lives, Lavallee-Heckert said. Many team members grew up going to the festivities with their families. They want to share that joy with others in Winnipeg.

Jenny Foidart works on team Red River Echoes's snow sculpture. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Their snow sculpture, called "Aen Raa Doo Su'l Doo," celebrates an Anishinaabe creation story. The giant snow muskrat sitting on a turtle has dirt placed in his paws — in the story muskrat gives its life to bring up some dirt and create Turtle Island on the turtle's back.

This marked their second time creating a snow sculpture for the festival.

Miguel Garrido prepares maple taffy at the sugar shack. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Learning to snow sculpt has been a fun experience because everyone is eager to help each other out. The artists all come from diverse backgrounds and skill sets, so they come away learning something new each day, Foidart said.

"It just seemed like a really cool way to get back on the land together and hang out at the Fort," Foidart said.

A guest checks if the maple is ready to roll. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

They are glad to have the full festival back because it has created more merriment for the Red River Echoes crew and provided a chance to share Métis culture with more people.

"It's fun to have an audience ... and to hear everyone say what they think it is," Foidart said. She especially enjoys it when people try to guess what the sculpture is.

Elise Fillion, 9, eats maple taffy. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"We're getting a lot of beaver, which is perfect as muskrats. It's basically beavers with a rat tail."

There are about 40 snow sculptures throughout Winnipeg and about 20 in the park.

Woodworker Pedro Bedard hosts a demonstration at Fort Gibraltar during Festival du Voyageur. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

It's fantastic that the festival is back, executive director Darrell Nadeau said.

It is the first full festival since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a scaled-down hybrid festival in 2022, with no evening programming.

"Hopefully we have the mix of bringing back the nostalgic feeling that we had in 2020, but also with a new twist," Nadeau said. "There's an element of how do we evolve, what did we learn over the pandemic? We fine-tuned a lot of things."

Mirabelle and Lucien Buisse listen to fiddle music. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

This year's festival, which runs through Feb. 28, is back with daytime and evening programming.

Guests listen to music and enjoy some treats. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Nadeau's hope is that people will discover Francophone, Métis and First Nations culture through a mix of the snow sculptures, art installations and historical interpretations spread across the park.

"We hope that people leave knowing a few French words, you know, maybe knowing how to jig and knowing a little bit about our history," Nadeau said.

Blacksmith Travis Lavallee hosts a demonstration at Festival du Voyageur in Fort Gibraltar. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The infinity fire built in the heart of Leisure Park is the centrepiece of the festival. The installation is crafted in the shape of an Infinity symbol spanning 40 feet with two teardrop fireplaces at each end.

The piece commemorates the Métis people, Nadeau said, and was purposely placed between Fort Gibraltar, which is a colonial structure and teepees representing First Nations culture.

The infinity fire is at the heart of Leisure Park. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

In the middle of these structures are the Métis people.

The fire was initially built in 2020 to honour the Métis people and make sure that they're visible and present in the park.

Children play at the snow sculpture slides. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"The atmosphere is fantastic," he said. "We see families all over, you know, playing and enjoying the fiddling music," Nadeau said. "The atmosphere here is almost like how it was before the pandemic, which is all we could ask."