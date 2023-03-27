Winnipeg families enjoy week-long festival including magic, circus acts during spring break

Jugglers, clowns and acrobats were some performers who entertained Winnipeg families at The Forks on Sunday during the 23rd annual Festival of Fools.

The free, seven-day festival is held during spring break in partnership with the Winnipeg International Children's Festival, which is held every summer.

"It's a lot of fun for us and it's something that we can give back to the community," Colin Franks, part of a duo who called The Silly People , told Radio-Canada on Sunday.

Donations are welcomed at the end of each show to help the summer festival bring in more international and a wider array of acts.

The festival comes after two week-long circus camps were held for at-risk youth at Winnipeg's Maples Collegiate and Black River First Nation in northern Manitoba.

"We spent a week here in Winnipeg teaching kids [circus skills], and then at the end of the week they put on their own show and their parents get to watch it," said Franks.

About 250 children participated in the Winnipeg camp, he said. The northern Manitoba camp is important since there aren't many events like it that travel through the area.

"Hopefully, it helps these kids break out of their shell."

Omar Baez took his two daughters, Emilie and Menanie, to the festival for the first time on Sunday. Originally from Ecuador, he said they were looking for adventures now that spring has arrived.

"We are looking for fun and to stick together as a family," he told Radio-Canada.

His 13-year-old daughter, Menanie Baez, was thrilled to be at the festival.

"It's so exciting to go to different places to have fun," she said.

This is the first year since the onset of the pandemic where the festival was held without pandemic restrictions, according to the other half of The Silly People, Phil LeConte.

There were about 40-60 people at each show last year, he said, but there were around 100 people present on Sunday.

The festival showcases "some of the shows you could see at the festival in June," LeConte told CBC.

Performances that involve yo-yos, which is part of his show, seem to excite adults more than children because they're a bit outdated, he said.

"I think grown ups get more out of it than kids do."

Event organizer Mariell Barratt said it's a joy to bring magic and circus acts to Winnipeg families

She said it also exposes children to new things.

"Being exposed to all different skills is really important and it's a great chance for someone who may not excel at something else to find a new skill."