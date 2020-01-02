Hé ho! Festival du Voyageur seeking trees to decorate park
Used Christmas trees can be dropped off at the Fort Gibraltar parking lot anytime before Jan. 15
Looking "fir" a festive way to reuse your Christmas tree? Festival du Voyageur may have the answer.
For the 10th year in a row, the Winnipeg winter festival is seeking about 2,500 trees.
The trees are used at the for decorative purposes, said Nicolas Audette, the marketing and communications manager for Festival du Voyageur, and to build walls at the festival's site at Whittier Park.
"It just makes it look a bit more festive," said Audette, and the trees help block off areas that aren't meant for the public and shield visitors from the cold wind.
Some of the trees are also used to create wood chips that provide flooring in the festival's tents, he said.
Although the festival doesn't start for another month, crews started decorating the park on Thursday.
Trees can be dropped off at the Fort Gibraltar parking lot any time of day before Jan. 15.
"All we ask is that people remove their decorations from the trees before dropping them off," Audette said.
This year's festival runs from Feb. 14 to 23.
