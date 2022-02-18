Stop hibernating and start celebrating: Festival du Voyageur returns with in-person, virtual events

After going virtual for a year, one of Winnipeg's signature winter events is ready to welcome guests to celebrate in person again.

But there will still be a virtual component to the 2022 edition of Festival du Voyageur for those who prefer to celebrate from home.

After months of deliberation on how to proceed this year, executive director Darrel Nadeau says he's excited to celebrate with a hybrid festival of in-person and virtual events.

"Our inclusive festival gives everyone the chance to celebrate our joie de vivre, either in person or from home," he said at a press conference on Thursday.

Mayor Brian Bowman, who was also at Thursday's news conference, said he hopes it gives everyone the chance to "celebrate this incredible longstanding celebration that we have here in Winnipeg" and "feel like they're coming home."

The in-person events at the festival, which began Friday, will focus on outdoor festivities. Favourites such as snow sculptures, the toboggan slide, snowshoeing and campfires will return to Fort Gibraltar, at Whittier Park in Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood.

Professional artist Charlie Johnston has been providing snow sculptures to Festival du Voyageur on and off over the last 20 years. This year, he's sculpting a piece he calls Bear Hug, which festival-goers will be able to find right in the park.

The inspiration, in his words, was that "we all need a bear hug these days."

Charlie Johnston stands beside his unfinished sculpture, titled Bear Hug, at Fort Gibraltar. (CBC)

The outdoor festival will be smaller and more intimate this year, a move to ensure a safe experience for festival goers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it recaptures some of the original spirit of the festival — to be out in winter and having a cultural experience," Johnston said.

There are two new additions to the festival this year. The boîte à chanson — the music box — and the infinity fire.

The boîte à chanson is a mobile stage that will keep artists warm as they perform outdoors in the park. Nadeau says there are plans to use the mobile stage for performances in the community year-round.

The infinity fire is a large warming station at the heart of Fort Gibraltar, meant to serve as a meeting place for those attending the festival.

The fire also has a deeper meaning: it takes the shape of the infinity symbol in honour of the Red River Métis.

Festival-goers will also have a chance to see live entertainment at the Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain, but those concerts will also be streamed online for viewers wanting to watch from home.

Virtual festival programming also includes children's activities, a cultural video series, and take-home food and beverage kits.

Festival du Voyageur runs until Feb. 27.