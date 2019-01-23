'Celebrate instead of hibernate': Icy outdoor bar opens at The Forks

Winnipeggers can now grab an ice cold one out on the ice at The Forks.

The beverage slinging officially began Wednesday on the frozen Assiniboine River with the opening of the Festi-Bar on Ice. Chilly drinks like beer come in mugs made of ice, and hot chocolate is also available.

It's the first year for the outdoor bar, which is hosted by Festival du Voyageur. The 10-day Franco-Manitoban winter celebration turns 50 this year and gets underway Feb. 15.

Staff will be serving drinks at the bar all winter long (or as long as cold conditions hold). (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Festival du Voyageur fans got decked out in traditional festival garb to enjoy the Festi-Bar Wednesday. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Nicolas Audette, communications and marketing manager for Festival du Voyageur, said the bar was a group effort involving The Forks and Sputnik Architecture.

"We wanted to get people outside and get people enjoying winter and just take this opportunity to celebrate instead of hibernate," said Audette. "Winnipeggers, we know tough winters but we don't hibernate, we celebrate."

A juggler tosses flaming batons in the air at the Festi-Bar opening. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

It didn't take long for that invitation to travel around. A few dozen Winnipeggers huddled around outdoor fire pits at the bar opening.

Sputnik Architecture worked hard amid frigid temperatures last weekend so the bar could open in the lead up to the New Music Festival, which launches this weekend.

Revellers warm up at the bar. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

There are several fire pits throughout the ice bar. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Staff at the architectural firm cut and sculpted chunks of ice from the river into pillars and other structures that make up the bar, said Audette.

The Festi-Bar wil be running as long as winter conditions hold.