Mourning father leads walk to raise awareness about fentanyl crisis in Winnipeg

"No thanks, I'm good," Harlan Fourre would say when someone offered him drugs.

That's why his father, Joseph, was so shocked when he got a call saying his son was being rushed to the hospital after he overdosed.

"He wasn't a drug addict," Joseph Fourre said. "He was poisoned."

Two months after that call, Fourre and his family organized a fentanyl poisoning awareness walk called No Thanks, I'm Good. Supporters walked from the Oodena Circle at The Forks to the Manitoba Legislative Building Sunday afternoon.

"We wanted to get his message out to the recreational drug users that fentanyl poisoning is in everything now," Fourre said. "Nothing is really safe."

Fourre's son was one of six people who overdosed in The Pas, Man., in April. Harlan, who was 31 at the time, was from Winnipeg, but was in the town near the Saskatchewan border for a job.

RCMP said they were told Harlan took an illegal drug, possibly ecstasy — and they believe it was laced with an opioid.

Harlan suffered irreparable brain damage, and he was taken off life support days later.

Joseph Fourre is pictured with his son Harlan at the Brandon Regional Health Centre on Sunday, April 23, 2023. (Submitted by Joseph Fourre)

"My son was lied to when, whatever he tried, [they] said it was one thing, and got fentanyl," Fourre said.

There's a lot of stigma surrounding fentanyl poisoning deaths, Fourre said, which is why he wanted to organize Sunday's walk.

"I know this is what he'd want me to do," Fourre said.

"Overdose carries that stigma of addiction. My son was not any of that. My son died of fentanyl poisoning," he said.

"Too often when people die this way, it's swept under the 'overdose' rug."

Fourre is calling for more accountability for drug dealers who distribute fentanyl. (Catherine Moreau/CBC)

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick, who was at the walk, said there needs to be more education in Winnipeg about the dangers of fentanyl.

"Fentanyl use has no discrimination," she said. "It's everywhere."

There is an urgent need for more provincially funded treatment centres in the province, the AMC said in a news release Friday.

The organization stands with the Fourre family "as they call upon Manitoba Justice to impose stricter penalties on drug dealers who distribute fentanyl," the news release said.

Fourre also called for a more holistic approach to drug treatment that addresses housing needs, employment and more.

But just raising awareness about the issue — and the importance of the words "No thanks, I'm good" — is an important first step, he said.

"It brings me some comfort to know … that these are Harlan's words," Fourre said.