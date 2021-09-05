'Green bean' pills linked to several overdoses, death in northern Manitoba over last 3 days, RCMP say

RCMP are warning people on two northern Manitoba First Nations about a potentially dangerous drug they believe is linked to several overdoses and one death over the last three days.

The greenish-tinged pills, which they say are known locally as "green beans," are circulating on Bunibonibee Cree Nation and Shamattawa First Nation, Mounties said in a news release Sunday.

Bunibonibee, also known as Oxford House, is located roughly 575 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, while Shamattawa is about 745 kilometres northeast of the capital city.

RCMP say the "concerning" pills resemble oxycodone tablets and may contain fentanyl. They're warning people in the communities "to immediately and safely dispose of any illicit drug," the news release said.

Mounties are asking anyone with information about the pills to call RCMP in Oxford House at 204-538-2211 or in Shamattawa at 204-565-2350.