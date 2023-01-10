Cadets, paramedics revive man who overdosed in Winnipeg bus shelter

A 26-year-old man is recovering after cadets and paramedics had to give him four doses of naloxone to restart his breathing when he overdosed in a downtown Winnipeg bus shelter.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, a Downtown Biz Ambassador came across the man in the Graham Avenue Transitway and flagged down cadets to help, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Cadets believed the man had overdosed, so they gave him two doses of naloxone, a nasal spray that can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose and restore breathing, while waiting for paramedics.

In total, emergency responders gave the man four doses of naloxone before he regained consciousness.

Police believe the man had overdosed on a fentanyl-based drug called down, which they say is associated with a number of sudden deaths in the city.

Meanwhile, the City of Winnipeg announced on Tuesday that staff in some city-operated facilities are now trained to administer naloxone in response to suspected overdoses. This in addition to their other first aid training.

"Opioids continue to be a significant public health concern and increasing access to naloxone will save lives," said Mayor Scott Gillingham in a separate release.

Naloxone is safe for all ages, and only works if you have opioids in your system like fentanyl, heroin, morphine or codeine, the city says.

Staff at recreation and leisure centres, indoor pools, fitness centres and libraries will be able to administer naloxone while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

However, city-run indoor arenas and community centre facilities, which are not managed by the City, are not included in this initiative.

Bourkevale Lawn Bowling, which is not staffed, is also not included.

Members of the public can't pick up naloxone kits at city-run facilities, but can get free take-home kits at Manitoba Take Home Naloxone Distribution Program sites.