Content
Manitoba·Video

'I really hope it breaks down some barriers': Inclusive skateboarding group hosts drop-ins

Next Gen, a Winnipeg skateboarding group, wants to open the doors for girls, femme and non-binary youth who haven't felt welcomed, safe or comfortable in the sport. Find out about the group in a new short video for CBC Manitoba's Creator Network.

Free workshops for girls, femme and non-binary youth run Thursdays and Sundays all summer

CBC News ·
Two skateboarders ride in a bowl at a skateboard park.
Em Rafnson, right, took up skateboarding at age 20 but wishes it had been earlier. Rafnson, now 27, and partner Maddy Nowosad, left, launched Next Gen to help create a community of non-male skaters. (Haley Charney)

When it comes to skateboarding, Em Rafnson was a late bloomer. 

"I didn't get into skating until I was 20 because I didn't know anybody that skated. I didn't know there was a community, either."

Rafnson sought a skateboarding community that included non-binary and LGBTQ skaters. And in 2020, when Rafnson couldn't find it, they and partner Maddy Nowosad co-created the Other Skaters, a non-profit collective with other like-minded skaters.

Now the inclusive skateboarding collective has set its sights on the newest generation of skateboarders — children and youth. 

Next Gen is a free skateboarding clinic and hang for girls, femme and non-binary skaters age one to 18. The program, in its second year, has doubled its drop-ins this summer.

WATCH | Next Gen creates a welcoming space for girls, femme and non-binary people who want to skateboard:

Girls, femme and non-binary youth drop in for free skateboarding mentorship

2 hours ago
Duration 4:49
The Winnipeg group Next Gen has created an inclusive group for younger skateboarders wanting to learn tricks and land jumps.

Next Gen is also the subject of a new short film made by young filmmakers for CBC Manitoba's Creator Network.

"I really hope it breaks down some barriers," said Nowosad, 23.

The legs and feet of a skateboarder on their board.
Next Gen hosts free drop-in skate clinics to encourage young skaters who have felt left out or intimidated by the male-dominated sport. (Haley Charney)

"You have boys that start [skateboarding] when they are five or six, and all their buddies skate. They just grow up skating together, but most of us, we didn't have that," said Rafnson, now 27.

The Next Gen program runs every Thursday and Sunday in July and August in Winnipeg. More experienced skaters, also from the same community, will be on hand to mentor and teach younger skaters.

The free drop-ins are open to girls, femme and non-binary youth and run throughout July and August. Skaters meet Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sargent Park Skatepark (999 Sargent Ave.) and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. at Broadway Neighbourhood Centre Skate Park (185 Young St.). Skateboarders age one to 18 are welcome.

"We want to support the next generation of girls, femme and non-binary skaters, with hopes of strengthening community and community building," Nowosad said.

Two skateboarders stand with their boards. One has long brown hair, the other one has shorter hair and is wearing a baseball cap.
Winnipeg skateboarders Maddy Nowosad and Em Rafnson are pushing to make the sport more inclusive and inviting to young girls, femme and non-binary people. (Haley Charney)
now