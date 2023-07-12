'I really hope it breaks down some barriers': Inclusive skateboarding group hosts drop-ins

When it comes to skateboarding, Em Rafnson was a late bloomer.

"I didn't get into skating until I was 20 because I didn't know anybody that skated. I didn't know there was a community, either."

Rafnson sought a skateboarding community that included non-binary and LGBTQ skaters. And in 2020, when Rafnson couldn't find it, they and partner Maddy Nowosad co-created the Other Skaters, a non-profit collective with other like-minded skaters.

Now the inclusive skateboarding collective has set its sights on the newest generation of skateboarders — children and youth.

Next Gen is a free skateboarding clinic and hang for girls, femme and non-binary skaters age one to 18. The program, in its second year, has doubled its drop-ins this summer.

WATCH | Next Gen creates a welcoming space for girls, femme and non-binary people who want to skateboard:

Girls, femme and non-binary youth drop in for free skateboarding mentorship Duration 4:49 The Winnipeg group Next Gen has created an inclusive group for younger skateboarders wanting to learn tricks and land jumps.

Next Gen is also the subject of a new short film made by young filmmakers for CBC Manitoba's Creator Network.

"I really hope it breaks down some barriers," said Nowosad, 23.

Next Gen hosts free drop-in skate clinics to encourage young skaters who have felt left out or intimidated by the male-dominated sport. (Haley Charney)

"You have boys that start [skateboarding] when they are five or six, and all their buddies skate. They just grow up skating together, but most of us, we didn't have that," said Rafnson, now 27.

The Next Gen program runs every Thursday and Sunday in July and August in Winnipeg. More experienced skaters, also from the same community, will be on hand to mentor and teach younger skaters.

The free drop-ins are open to girls, femme and non-binary youth and run throughout July and August. Skaters meet Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sargent Park Skatepark (999 Sargent Ave.) and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. at Broadway Neighbourhood Centre Skate Park (185 Young St.). Skateboarders age one to 18 are welcome.

"We want to support the next generation of girls, femme and non-binary skaters, with hopes of strengthening community and community building," Nowosad said.