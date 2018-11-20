Skip to Main Content
Feds announce funds to build 95-unit affordable housing complex in Winnipeg

The federal government will spend $18 million to build a new, 95-unit affordable housing complex in Winnipeg.

Building will be constructed on former City of Winnipeg public works yard

Jean-Yves Duclos, the federal minister responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., was in Winnipeg Tuesday to announce $18 million in funding from Ottawa to build new affordable housing in Winnipeg. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

All of the units will have rents that are capped at 30 per cent of the median household income in the area, says a press release from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

The six-storey building will built on the old city works yard on Plessis Road in Transcona. 

"As a result, they can enjoy better social outcomes and contribute to vibrant and socially inclusive neighbourhoods," the release said. 

The project is part of RCFi, a national initiative of the federal government to increase the amount of affordable housing options for middle-class families who don't qualify for subsidized housing. 

Jean-Yves Duclos, the federal Minister responsible for housing, was in Winnipeg Tuesday to make the announcement. 

