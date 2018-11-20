Feds announce funds to build 95-unit affordable housing complex in Winnipeg
Building will be constructed on former City of Winnipeg public works yard
The federal government will spend $18 million to build a new, 95-unit affordable housing complex in Winnipeg.
All of the units will have rents that are capped at 30 per cent of the median household income in the area, says a press release from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.
The six-storey building will built on the old city works yard on Plessis Road in Transcona.
"As a result, they can enjoy better social outcomes and contribute to vibrant and socially inclusive neighbourhoods," the release said.
The project is part of RCFi, a national initiative of the federal government to increase the amount of affordable housing options for middle-class families who don't qualify for subsidized housing.
Jean-Yves Duclos, the federal Minister responsible for housing, was in Winnipeg Tuesday to make the announcement.
