Feds announce funds to build 95-unit affordable housing complex in Winnipeg

The federal government will spend $18 million to build a new, 95-unit affordable housing complex in Winnipeg.

All of the units will have rents that are capped at 30 per cent of the median household income in the area, says a press release from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

The six-storey building will built on the old city works yard on Plessis Road in Transcona.

"As a result, they can enjoy better social outcomes and contribute to vibrant and socially inclusive neighbourhoods," the release said.

The project is part of RCFi, a national initiative of the federal government to increase the amount of affordable housing options for middle-class families who don't qualify for subsidized housing.

Jean-Yves Duclos, the federal Minister responsible for housing, was in Winnipeg Tuesday to make the announcement.

More from CBC Manitoba: