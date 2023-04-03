Content
Manitoba

Manitoba NDP to delay bill they say could create roadblocks to community overdose prevention efforts

Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats say they plan to delay passage of a bill that would set up a licensing system for supervised drug consumption sites and some other addiction centres.

Advocates suggest Bill 33 could hamper community-level efforts to reduce harms, fight toxic drug overdoses

The Canadian Press ·
A man in a dark suit with a light shirt and tie speaks into microphones at a news conference.
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew announced Monday the New Democrats plan to delay Bill 33, which they say could create roadblocks for organizations providing harm reduction supports in the community. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The Opposition has the right every spring to delay up to five bills in the legislature until fall, and the NDP has chosen Bill 33 as its first this year.

The delay means the bill may not become law at all, as an election is scheduled for Oct. 3.

The Progressive Conservative government introduced the bill last month.

It would set standards of care, require minimum levels of medical supervision and provide for fines of up to $50,000 per day for violators.

The New Democrats say the bill seems designed as a roadblock for organizations such as Sunshine House, which has received a federal exemption to operate a mobile overdose prevention van in central Winnipeg.

