2019 federal election: Here's how Manitoba is now represented in Parliament
Justin Trudeau returns as prime minister but this time with a Liberal minority government
Now that the dust kicked up during a sometimes-nasty 40-day federal election campaign has settled and the ridings have been coloured in, here's how Manitoba's 14 seats in Parliament look.
The Conservative Party has seven MPs — a gain of two.
The Liberal Party has four — a loss of three.
The NDP have three — a gain of one.
Voter turnout in the province was 63.78 per cent, with 581,036 of 911,058 registered electors casting a ballot, Elections Canada reports.
Winnipeg seats
- Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley — Marty Morantz, Conservative.
- Elmwood-Transcona — Daniel Blaikie, NDP.
- Kildonan-St. Paul — Raquel Dancho, Conservative.
- Saint Boniface-Saint Vital — Dan Vandal, Liberal.
- Winnipeg Centre — Leah Gazan, NDP.
- Winnipeg North — Kevin Lamoureux, Liberal.
- Winnipeg South — Terry Duguid, Liberal.
- Winnipeg South Centre — Jim Carr, Liberal.
Rural seats
- Brandon-Souris — Larry Maguire, Conservative.
- Churchill-Keewatinook Aski — Niki Ashton, NDP.
- Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa — Daniel Mazier, Conservative.
- Portage-Lisgar — Candice Bergen, Conservative.
- Provencher — Ted Falk, Conservative.
- Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman — James Bezan, Conservative.
Across Canada, the Liberals won 157 seats, the Conservatives won 121, the Bloc Québécois won 32, the New Democratic Party won 24, the Green Party won 3 and one is held by an Independent MP.
Justin Trudeau returns to the office of the prime minister but this time with a Liberal minority government.
Although the Conservatives finished with the second most seats, they actually received more votes than any other party — 6,155,662 (34.4 per cent of the popular vote) to the Liberals' 5,915,950 (33.1 per cent).
The Bloc Québécois enter the 43rd Parliament surging from the 10 seats they had at dissolution.
Meanwhile, the NDP surge some pollsters anticipated did not materialize as the party slid from 44 seats. However, they could hold the balance of power in the minority government.
The Green Party tripled its presence in Parliament with three seats.
