Liberals hope to hold on to seats in Winnipeg as polls close in Manitoba

Polls are officially closed in Manitoba — now it's just a waiting game to see whether Justin Trudeau and the Liberals were able to sway voters in the province.

As of 8:30 p.m., early results suggest the Liberals have retained a number of seats in Atlantic Canada, despite losses to the Conservatives and NDP, CBC News projects.

The results are being tallied in Manitoba right now as Liberal incumbents hope to cling to seats in Winnipeg.

For evacuees from several remote First Nations, voting in this federal election wasn't in their home ridings. Elections Canada set up special polling stations for those staying in shelters in Winnipeg due to outages caused during the recent snowstorm that left a record 100,000 without power at its peak.

Similarly, Elections Canada made arrangements to ensure Manitoba Hydro workers, still hard at work repairing downed power lines, can vote near job sites.

The 43rd federal election comes just 41 days after Manitobans cast ballots in the provincial election.

Bellwether province

In the 2015 election a red wave swept across Canada and into Manitoba, netting the Trudeau Liberals seven of the eight Winnipeg-area seats.

This election is expected to be one of the closest in recent memory. Though the total seat share in Manitoba is comparatively small at just 14 of 338 nationwide, the Prairie province is considered a bellwether during elections.

Conservative signs decorate headquarters across Canada on election night, including here at Marty Morantz's campaign building in Winnipeg. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

Before Parliament was dissolved on Oct. 21, Manitoba was represented by seven Liberal members of Parliament, including Manitoba's lone cabinet minister in Jim Carr (Winnipeg South Centre). There were also five Conservatives and two New Democrats. That is reflective of the seat ratio maintained by those three parties Canada-wide.

And as is the case in other provinces, the incumbent Liberals have their backs against the wall in several ridings here in Manitoba, including Winnipeg South, Winnipeg South Centre, Winnipeg Centre, Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley, Kildonan-St. Paul and Elmwood-Transcona.

Daniel Blaikie is hoping to get re-elected in Elmwood-Transcona. (Laissa Pamou/Radio-Canada)

The closest race Canada-wide in 2015 was in Elmwood-Transcona. NDP candidate Daniel Blaikie eked out a win by just 51 votes over Conservative candidate Lawrence Toet. Toet is accustomed to close calls; he beat NDP incumbent Jim Maloway by 300 votes in 2011.

The red wave also visited Kildonan-St. Paul in 2015 when voters elected MaryAnn Mihychuk, former provincial NDP cabinet minister, as the local Liberal MP. She only won the previously-Conservative seat by three percentage points.

Incumbent Robert-Falcon Ouellette and the Liberals took the longtime NDP stronghold of Winnipeg Centre, and they now face a fight from New Democrat Leah Gazan and others.

Leah Gazan's camp is hoping they can take back Winnipeg Centre, a longtime NDP stronghold stolen by Ouellette and the Liberals in 2015. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

Robert-Falcon Ouellette waits for results to pour in at his campaign headquarters in Winnipeg Monday night. (Patrick Foucault/Radio-Canada)

Meanwhile the Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding has a slate of candidates familiar who have previously won races the municipal, provincial and federal level. The riding tends to elect a candidate from the winning party.

Manitoba campaign stops

The Liberal's whirlwind last weekend saw Trudeau and his campaign make several stops country-wide, including in Winnipeg Saturday, to drum up support.

His first campaign stop in the city in September was overshadowed by scandal after a bombshell report from Time showing an image of Trudeau in brownface from 2001. He apologized in Winnipeg, and other photos of him in brownface and blackface surfaced shortly after.

Analysts speculated the controversy could hurt Trudeau and affect the Liberal's fortunes on election day.

Trudeau's stop wasn't the only one in Winnipeg to drum up criticism.

Conservative leader Andrew Sheer's camp opted to carry on with campaign plans last Monday in the aftermath of the massive snowstorm — despite the state of emergency. That campaign appearance proved unpopular with some First Nation evacuees.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh chose not to campaign in Winnipeg the same day, saying the focus on the ground should've been on public safety. He was previously in Winnipeg Sept. 24 touting the NDP's climate action and green jobs plan.

Among one of Green Party Leader Elizabeth May's big promises during a Winnipeg visit was a pledge to decriminalize all drug possession and pivot to treating the opioid crisis and other addictions as a "national health emergency" rather than as criminal issues.