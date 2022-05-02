'I woke up at 3 a.m. to gunshots': Safe and affordable housing hard to find, renter says

Hayley Toews moved to Winnipeg from Winkler four years ago to attend school.

The 25-year-old knew it wouldn't be easy finding an affordable apartment while working part time and going to school full time.

What she wasn't expecting, however, was deep fear for her safety and security as a renter in Winnipeg.

"I woke up to gunshots outside my window," said Toews, who lives in a $725-a-month studio apartment in Osborne Village.

That incident, which happened in 2021, isn't the only one Toews has faced as a renter.

"I've definitely had safety concerns at all of the apartments I've lived in," she said.

Haley Toews moved from her hometown Winker to Winnipeg several years ago to attend school. As a young, female renter in the city's core, Toews says she has faced violence and still worries for her safety today. (Sidney Phommarath)

Today Toews, who worked for a time in health care, spends more than 30 per cent of her income on housing and struggles with paying bills.

Toews shares several personal stories in Part 2 of Unsafe Spaces, a new three-part video series for CBC Manitoba Creator Network.

The series by filmmakers Sidney Phommarath and Melvin Daligdig explores housing challenges faced by three young Winnipeggers and the advice they have for their peers. Watch Tamika Krush reveal how being queer and black led to housing discrimination in Part 1 of Unsafe Spaces.

Winnipeg renter Hayley Toews lives in a studio apartment in Osborne Village. She pays $725 a month and wants affordable housing to be a priority for the city. (Sidney Phommarath)

This film is part of Unlocked: Housing stories by young Canadians, a national storytelling series by the CBC Creator Network. These personal stories, produced primarily by gen Zers and millennials, reveal the challenges young Canadians face finding affordable housing, their creative solutions and their hopes for the future.