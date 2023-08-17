How a young filmmaker harnessed his father's bravery to follow his own dream

Watch as filmmaker Nish Joshi channels his dad's bravery to follow his own dreams of storytelling.

When Rakshit Joshi was a child in India, an astrologer told his parents to always keep the boy away from water.

"[The astrologer] said water could kill me," he said. "So fear went inside [me]."

He didn't listen and snuck off to learn how to swim at a local pool. Rakshit Joshi faced his fears and became an avid swimmer.

And the 51-year-old Winnipegger is still an avowed swimmer, and diver, to this day.

His fear of water has become a touchstone for his son Nish Joshi, 22, a filmmaker who was inspired by his father's mind over matter story.

First Step in the Water, a five-minute film by Nish in collaboration with CBC's Creator Network, is the result.

A still from Nish Joshi's short film First Step in the Water. It was inspired by the story of how his father overcame a fear of water to become a lifelong swimmer. (Nish Joshi)

"I remember when I was entering the world of filmmaking everyone put a lot of doubts in me, just like everyone put a lot of doubts about water [in] my dad's [mind]," said Nish.

"Slowly the doubts and fears began to eat me up alive, and I was this close to quitting before I even started."

But Nish went on to study at the University of Manitoba's film school and now produces short films.

"I have faced a lot of challenges as a [filmmaker] — and just like his story, the first step is always the most difficult step, and then it starts to get easier," said Nish.

"Dad facing his fears was kind of like a lighthouse for me facing my own fears."

Rakshit Joshi in a still from First Step in the Water. (Nish Joshi)

The Creator Network supports emerging filmmakers and community storytellers to create content that reflects new and different experiences and points of view. Content is focused on audiences 18 to 30 years old and includes short docs and videos, personal essays, point-of-view columns, and photo essays, among other projects.