Skip to Main Content
Son arrested after stabbing in Winnipeg's North End
Manitoba

Son arrested after stabbing in Winnipeg's North End

A 53-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being stabbed in a home on Charles Street early Saturday. 
CBC News ·
Police arrested the man's son inside the home, between Magnus and Redwood avenues, just after 1:40 a.m. Saturday. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

A 53-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being stabbed in a home on Charles Street early Saturday. 

Police arrested the man's son inside the home, between Magnus and Redwood avenues, just after 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

They say the two argued, which escalated into violence. 

The man's 25-year-old son remains in police custody on a charge of assault with a weapon. 

More from CBC Manitoba:

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|