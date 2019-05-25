Son arrested after stabbing in Winnipeg's North End

A 53-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being stabbed in a home on Charles Street early Saturday.

Police arrested the man's son inside the home, between Magnus and Redwood avenues, just after 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

They say the two argued, which escalated into violence.

The man's 25-year-old son remains in police custody on a charge of assault with a weapon.

