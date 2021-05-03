Father, daughter get permanent resident status

A dad and his little girl who walked into Canada at Emerson four years ago and made a refugee claim have been granted permanent resident status on rare humanitarian and compassionate grounds.

Zahid Abbas, who has been working two jobs to support his daughter, Kashaf, 11, and her mom and younger sister who remain in Pakistan, received a letter April 7 from the federal government saying the pair are now permanent residents of Canada.

