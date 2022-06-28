Father, daughter assaulted by teen girls in attempted robbery at The Forks

A father and his daughter were assaulted by a group of teenage girls in an attempted robbery in the parking lot at The Forks Market on Monday, Winnipeg police said.

The two victims were confronted by a group of unknown females who demanded money at about 8 p.m., police said.

When the man refused, police say, the teens started punching and kicking his head.

When his daughter called 911 the group turned on her, assaulting her and smashing her phone before running away.

Paramedics took the father to hospital in stable condition.

Police found three suspects and arrested them, while others escaped. Two girls, 13 and 15, facing robbery-related charges were released.

A warrant has been issued for another girl, 14, who faces similar charges.

