Father convicted of abusing, confining wife and children has prison sentence reduced

WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.

A man who terrorized and confined his wife and children for two years has had his prison sentence reduced after Manitoba's highest court found new evidence indicated mental illness played a role in and reduced his moral culpability for his crimes.

Medical records and reports that weren't submitted at the man's trial or sentencing show the man was suffering from significant symptoms of a psychotic disorder when he repeatedly assaulted his now ex-wife and their four children, says a written judgment delivered on Jan. 27 by the Manitoba Court of Appeal.

"I am satisfied that the medical fresh evidence establishes that the accused's mental illness undermined his capacity to restrain his urges and impulses in how he dealt with his wife and children, and compromised his understanding of the link between the punishment imposed by the court and his crimes," the decision said.

That made his 13-year sentence unfit, Justice Karen Simonsen wrote on behalf of the court in a decision that cut the sentence down by four years.

The man, who can't be named to protect the identity of his family, was convicted of multiple counts of assault, assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement, uttering threats and breaches of recognizance, and one each of assault causing bodily harm and sexual assault.

Evidence of paranoia

He was convicted after a trial where a judge found he had repeatedly assaulted his wife and children — at times with weapons — and forcibly confined and threatened them for about two years beginning in August 2016.

The judge also found the man had violently raped his wife, the appeal court decision said.

Witnesses called to testify at the man's trial told the court he was abusing methamphetamine and was paranoid. There was also evidence the man thought his wife was having an affair and their children were part of a conspiracy to keep that from him, the decision said.

"He expressed fears that the children were recording him and hacking his phone, his family and strangers were trying to kill him and messages were being passed through objects in the home," it said.

At trial, neither the Crown nor the man's defence presented any expert evidence about his mental health at the time of the abuse, the appeal decision said.

Convictions upheld

It wasn't until sentencing that the man requested an adjournment so he could find a new lawyer and obtain and present medical information about his mental illness that could have been used to show his diminished moral culpability, it said. That request was denied.

The man also appealed his convictions, arguing his trial counsel failed to explore a defence that he was not criminally responsible for his actions due to mental illness. He argued his counsel was ineffective, which affected the reliability of the verdicts. That appeal was rejected.

The appeal court said while the medical evidence provided describes "a history of significant mental disorder" and is relevant to sentencing, it did not support a finding that the man was not criminally responsible for the offences due to mental illness.

The new medical evidence included several psychiatric reports, a hospital discharge summary and an application for an involuntary psychiatric assessment.

The new evidence also included affidavits from him and his now ex-wife about the man having symptoms of mental illness during the time of the domestic violence.

The appeal court's decision said the trial judge "appreciated that, although the accused has no criminal record, the pre-sentence report notes numerous instances of institutional misconduct."

"While the accused suffered childhood trauma and loss in Afghanistan and Iran, the pre-sentence report indicates that he has no insight into his moral culpability, the harm he has caused, or his future risk and need for rehabilitation," it said.