2 drivers killed in highway crashes weren't wearing seatbelts: RCMP

Two Manitobans died in highway crashes Saturday afternoon and early Sunday, and RCMP say high speed and lack of seatbelt use were factors in both.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, RCMP were called to Highway 83, 10 kilometres south of Virden, Man. A car had left the highway on the east side of the road, struck the ditch and rolled several times.

The driver, a 42-year-old man from Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation, was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The passenger was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured in the collision.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the collision, RCMP say.

Driver ejected near St. Francois Xavier

Just after midnight Sunday, RCMP were called to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 26 in the RM of St. Francois Xavier.

Police say the vehicle was headed north into the community when it veered into the east shoulder, then overcorrected and went into the westbound ditch, where it rolled.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from St. Francois Xavier, was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car. The lone occupant in the car was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, but speed appears to have played a role.