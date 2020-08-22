Skip to Main Content
Woman, 20, killed in vehicle rollover on western Manitoba First Nation
The driver lost control of her vehicle and rolled it in a ditch on Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation Friday morning, RCMP say.

Yellowhead RCMP responded to the incident around 10:15 a.m. Friday, Mounties said in a news release on Saturday afternoon. (CBC)

A 20-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving rolled into a ditch on Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation Friday morning, RCMP say.

Yellowhead RCMP responded to the incident around 10:15 a.m., Mounties said in a news release on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators determined the woman's vehicle went into the ditch and rolled over after she lost control while driving on a curve, the release said. The woman, who was from the First Nation, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

She was not wearing a seatbelt, the release said. Yellowhead RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating the fatal incident.

Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation is about 85 kilometres northwest of Brandon.

