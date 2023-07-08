Man dead, woman injured following rollover on Highway 10

A 48-year-old man has died and a 45-year-old woman has serious injuries after the vehicle they were in rolled over off Highway 10 Thursday evening.

The pair were driving south at about 8:25 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle went off the highway and rolled just south of Cowan, Man, RCMP said in a statement Friday.

Both are from the nearby community of Briggs Spur, about 455 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg and 5½ kilometres north of Cowan.

The man and woman were thrown from the vehicle, and the man died at the scene while the woman was taken to a hospital, RCMP said.

Swan River RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.

More from CBC Manitoba: