Woman, 30, dies after vehicle-pedestrian collision near Swan River, Man.: RCMP

A woman died after being hit by a vehicle near Swan River, Man., while possibly trying to flag down a passing vehicle early Sunday morning, Manitoba RCMP say.

Around 1:20 a.m. on July 5, RCMP responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision on Highway 10, north of Road 218 North, near Swan River, which is located 380 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

A vehicle was travelling north on the highway when it hit a 30-year-old woman, police say.

At this point, investigators believe the woman was a passenger of a vehicle that had run out of fuel and was parked on the side of the highway.

She may have been trying to flag down a passing vehicle for help when the collision occurred, police say.

The 30-year-old from Swan River was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle that hit her was an 18-year-old man from Saskatchewan. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police say.

Swan River RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

