Pedestrian, 78, dies after Osborne Street crash: Winnipeg police

A 78-year-old man hit by a vehicle in Winnipeg's Fort Rouge area on Sunday night has died, police say.

The pedestrian had been taken to hospital in unstable condition after the crash, which emergency responders arrived at just before 10 p.m. at Osborne Street near Bartlet Avenue, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release Monday morning.

The driver of the vehicle — a woman in her 80s — stayed at the scene and met with officers, the release said.

Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said it's still too early to say what caused the woman to hit the man with her vehicle.

Emergency service vehicles were seen Sunday night on Osborne Street between the 7-Eleven and Fred Tipping Place, a seniors' community.

Traffic division investigators are still looking into the crash and are asking anyone who saw or has information about the incident to call 204-986-7085, police said.