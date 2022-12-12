Content
Manitoba

Woman dies in head-on collision after Winkler driver tries to pass slower traffic: RCMP

A 26-year-old woman from an urban community in southern Manitoba died after the vehicle she was driving was struck by a pickup truck that entered into oncoming traffic to pass two other cars, RCMP say.

RCMP were called to the crash scene at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

On Dec. 9 at around 5:30 pm, Pembina Valley RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Provincial Road 428, three kilometres south of Roland, which is southeast of Winnipeg, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

Investigators believe a 62-year-old Winkler man was driving a pickup truck going southbound, and was in the process of passing two cars when he crashed into a vehicle going northbound.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 26-year-old Reinfeld woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Local RCMP officers are investigating with the forensic collision reconstructionist.

