Passenger killed in van rollover near Sandy Bay First Nation

A Sandy Bay man was killed in a fatal single-vehicle rollover near the First Nation community on Wednesday night.

RCMP in Amaranth were called to the scene on Beach Road at 8:20 p.m. after the driver of a minivan lost control and rolled the vehicle. The van contained three men in their 30s, all from Sandy Bay First Nation.

One of the passengers, a 31-year-old, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the van, 39, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The other passenger, 31, sustained minor injuries.

Amaranth RCMP say they believe none of the van's occupants were wearing seatbelts. They say alcohol and speed are also believed to be factors in the rollover.

They continue to investigate.