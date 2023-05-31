12-year-old girl dies, older teens seriously hurt in UTV rollover

A girl died and two teenagers were seriously injured when the side-by-side UTV they were in hit the ditch and rolled several times earlier this month, RCMP say.

The girls were riding on Road 76 W., just south of Road 83 N. in the municipality of Glenella-Lansdowne, on the evening of May 1, when the utility terrain vehicle slid into the ditch, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

All three girls, who weren't wearing seatbelts or helmets, were thrown from the UTV, said police, who were called to the scene just before 8 p.m.

A 12-year-old, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died four days later.

The driver and the other passenger, both 14, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate with a forensic collision reconstructionist.

