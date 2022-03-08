23-year-old Winnipeg man dies in highway collision, RCMP say

A 23-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Elkhorn, about 315 km west of the provincial capital, police said.

RCMP in Virden, about 315 km west of Winnipeg, responded to a collision involving two semi-trucks with trailers on March 4 shortly after 12 p.m., they said in a news release.

An initial investigation found the 23-year-old man was driving a semi-truck eastbound on Highway 1 near Provincial Road 256, when it rear-ended another semi-truck travelling in the same direction.



The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 28-year-old man from Winnipeg, had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.



The 36-year-old driver of the second truck, which was rear-ended, was not injured.



Road conditions appear to be a factor in the collision, police said.

More news from CBC Manitoba:

